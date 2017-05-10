Man indicted in 2016 fatal basketball court shooting

A South Memphis man has been indicted on second degree murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a Belz Park basketball court.

Ladareion Greer, 24, is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $100,000 bond. He was also indicted on tampering with or concealing evidence.

Investigators said the victim, 27-year-old Brandeon Thomas, was an innocent bystander who was killed by a gunshot to the right eye.

Greer argued with another man over a foul during a pickup basketball game, and the argument continued as Greer was walking away. He then pulled a pistol and fired several times at the other player, missing him and striking Thomas instead.

Investigators said Greer ran off after the shooting and got rid of the handgun.

