Another baby animal now calls Memphis home.

Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a yellow-backed duiker.

Donovan (Donny for short) was born on April 17. He weighed 10 pounds at birth.

He's the third calf of parents Ike and Tina. He's also the third yellow-backed duiker born at Memphis Zoo since 2013.

“Although his species name suggests otherwise, Donny’s characteristic yellow stripe won’t appear on his back until he’s about six months old,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, curator of Zambezi River Hippo Camp. “For now, his coloring is suitable for hiding in the shelter of forest floors and brush.”

The family is doing well and can be seen on exhibit in Zambezi River Hippo Camp. That's where you can also see the zoo's baby hippo, Winnie.

Duikers are small antelopes. The yellow-backed duiker is the largest and most abundant of the duiker species. Found throughout Central and Western Africa, these animals are forest-dwelling frugivores, which means they eat primarily fruit.

Memphis Zoo has housed yellow-backed duikers since 1992.

