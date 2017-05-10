Man tricked into carjacking in shopping center

Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a yellow-backed duiker.More >>
Memphis Zoo announced the birth of a yellow-backed duiker.More >>
Police took a woman into custody who they believe stabbed another woman in the chest in Binghampton on Wednesday morning.More >>
Police took a woman into custody who they believe stabbed another woman in the chest in Binghampton on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from someone's pick-up truck while it was parked in a driveway on May 4.More >>
A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a tool box from someone's pick-up truck while it was parked in a driveway on May 4.More >>
Three smart phone apps let you scan store receipts for cash rebates, including one Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise really likes!More >>
Three smart phone apps let you scan store receipts for cash rebates, including one Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise really likes!More >>
A South Memphis man has been indicted on second degree murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a Belz Park basketball court.More >>
A South Memphis man has been indicted on second degree murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a Belz Park basketball court.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>