Man tricked into carjacking in shopping center

A man tricked into pulling over was carjacked in a busy section of Cordova behind a popular shopping center along North Germantown Parkway.

The victim fell for what some call an “easy trick.” He pulled over after seeing a man flashing his lights behind him. The suspect pulled over behind him and said his truck was sparking underneath.

When the victim went towards the back of the truck to make sure it didn't catch fire, he said he saw a gun.

According to police, the suspect told the victim to "get back" and said "we have been waiting on this one for a minute."

The victim told the man to just take the truck. Two men ended up getting inside the victim's 2005 Ford F-250 and drove off. A third suspect drove away in their car, a red Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand AM.

No one has been arrested at this time, and police are searching for any video surveillance.

The victim was not hurt during the incident and said he’s okay.

