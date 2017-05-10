THURSDAY @ 10: Mid-South man seeks recourse for alleged police brutality

Reginald Johnson told our Sasha Jones that he is a victim of police brutality. He's home surveillance system caught parts of the incident. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Reginald Johnson said he went from a good Samaritan to a victim of police brutality after calling Memphis Police Department to report that his neighbor had been shot.

"They kept beating me until I gave up," he said.

After the incident, Johnson had his brutality complaint reviewed by MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau where his case was ruled "not sustained."

His final hope for recourse rests with the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as CLERB.

