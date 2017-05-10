2 women carjacked while waiting on Lyft

Two women were forced out of their car and carjacked in Cooper-Young.

It all happened in the 900 block of S. Cooper Street, in the parking lot of a former bank.

Surveillance video shows how the robbers targeted the two women. The video also shows people running over trying to help after it happened.

"We're happy to have a system that can help police," Young Deli manager Tessa Pascover said.

Pascover is hoping her surveillance video can help police track down the man investigators said carjacked two of Pascover's regular customers.

"An hour before the incident, he was inside. He ordered an ice water," Pascover said.

Video inside the restaurant shows the man police believe is responsible for the carjacking. He was sitting at the bar in a red hat.

The women were leaving DKDC early Monday morning; they crossed the street and started walking to their 4-door black Range Rover.

A short time later, video captures the suspect following them. He approaches them as they're sitting in an SUV.

The man pushed and forced the victims out of the vehicle as they yelled.

"That is a little nerve wracking that it happened right where I park," Nikki Bickerstaff said.

"If you come into Cooper-Young to do bad things, we're going to take your picture," Jason Whitworth, Cooper-Young Neighborhood Watch, said.

The neighborhood watch has already put up 48 cameras around the area and they're planning on putting up more.

