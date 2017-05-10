Solar panels bring 3.7M kilowatts of electricity to Frayser

A new form of green energy is headed to Frayser.

Memphis, Light, Gas & Water and Nike are both excited about the new solar array plan.

The new solar panels will generate 3.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. That's enough to power more than 240 houses.

The solar panels will be installed at Nike's Logistics Campus in Frayser and be interconnected with MLGW's electric grid.

Tennessee Valley Authority selected MLGW and Nike to be part of a solar panel pilot program.

It's the second significant energy efficient development in Frayser in the last five years.

The Wolf River Bluff community off James Road was built in 2012 with homes outfitted with solar panels by Sharp Manufacturing.

Frayser resident Justin Winters is hoping this new renewable energy will help cut costs.

"MLGW bills get kind of high," Winters said. "If the electricity bill would drop that would be great."

Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation will fund, build, and operate the system.

A completion timeline for the project isn't final but it's expected to start generating solar power by the summer of 2018.

