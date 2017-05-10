Family fighting to get murdered son's dog returned

A family is fighting to get their son's dog back after their son was found strangled to death and dumped in Nonconnah Creek.

"I think he trusted somebody, and they took advantage of him," the victim's mother Debra Castillo said.

Castillo's 22-year-old son, Dominic, was found murdered in February.

Dominic was last seen with a sleeping bag, backpack, and skateboard.

"Our son was a boy who really loved the adventure of travel non-conventionally," Dominic's father, David, said. "He had a dream to see the Mississippi."

The Castillo family lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Dominic traveled with his 3-legged companion Lily. But, during the time that he was killed and before the family was notified, Lily was found and adopted by an Indiana woman who refuses to give her back to the Castillo family.

It's a painful situation they said is made worse without being able to connect with their son's dog.

"Many people have offered her money; many people have offered her another dog; she only had the dog two weeks. She only had Lily two weeks when she learned what had happened to my son, and she could care less," David said.

In the four months since Dominic's body was found, the family has traveled to Memphis multiple times. Now, they're hopeful police will catch their son's killer.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.