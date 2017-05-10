Graduate student visits Mid-South to help the vulnerable and inspire youth

A young man brought his mission to the Mid-South Wednesday in hopes others will also pay it forward.

Rodney Smith, Jr. is offering free lawn mowing services to the vulnerable across 50 states in 50 days.

He mows lawns for free for the elderly, veterans, the disabled, single moms, and others who have trouble managing their lawns, including single Memphis mom, Shayla.

Smith mowed her lawn after a stop in Fulton, Mississippi and then he took off to Arkansas.

The Alabama A&M University graduate student founded "Raising Men Lawn Care Service” and he’s asking youth across the Mid-South and the world to accept the 50-yard Challenge. Participating teens will get a different colored T-shirt, depending on how many lawns they mow.

He's also encouraging people to start chapters in their cities, with the program now in seven cities across the world.

Smith’s story has been featured on network and local television, as well as national and local newspapers.

For more information on how to take the challenge or start your own chapter, log on to www.WeAreRaisingMen.com.

