MPD Director heads to D.C. to honor fallen officer

Police Director Mike Rallings and the family of a fallen officer are headed to Washington D.C.

Rallings will join Officer Verdell Smith's family as they remember the officer for his service during National Police Week.

Smith's name will also be dedicated on the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Smith died when a triple shooting suspect crashed into Smith as he tried to escape capture.

