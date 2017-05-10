MLGW requesting customers to conserve water during peak hours

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is asking customers to help conserve water.

Customers are asked to reduce their non-essential water usage during the peak hours of 5-9 a.m. and 6-10 p.m.

The voluntary request for water conservation is because of maintenance work being done at the Davis Water Treatment Plant this week.

MLGW is asking customers during peak hours to help conserve water by:

- No watering lawns

- No washing cars

- Taking shorter showers

- Turning the water off while brushing teeth

- Maximizing dish washer and laundry loads

- Not filling or topping off swimming pools

The limited usage impacts customers within the affected area:

- Stateline Road to the south

- Airways/East Parkway to the east

- North Parkway to the north

- Mississippi River to the west

By decreasing water consumption, MLGW said it helps keep system pressures stable during peak times during maintenance.

The Davis Water Treatment Plant has been temporarily shutdown since May 2.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.