Evening headlines

Good evening,
Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!
Weather Update:
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers has an updated look at the rising Mississippi River and new timing on this week’s storms. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.
What we’re working on:
Four nursing students became the victims of a home invasion in Memphis. The images police want you to see to track down that suspect, tonight at 10.
A new restaurant is opening up inside a controversy-plagued Cordova venue. Janice Broach reveals the plan for the new space and what neighboring businesses think about it, tonight at 10.
Distracted drivers caught in the act! Felicia Bolton follows one victim’s treacherous road to recovery and see what happened when we went undercover to catch distracted drivers, tonight at 10.
Top headlines/trending:
15-year-old Memphian signs NBA contract
Get cash back by simply scanning store receipts---here’s how
Family fighting to get murdered son’s dog returned
Teacher allegedly drags boy down school hallway, attorney investigating
Man tricked into carjacking in shopping center
Have a great night!
In recent days the Mississippi River has risen above flood stage at many points along its path, including Memphis.More >>
A few University of Memphis nursing students almost became victims after a man went after them in an attempted home invasion.More >>
Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday in the 3900 block of Ajanders Drive.More >>
The city of Germantown is considering a proposed property tax hike, and the extra cash would be partially used to pay for a new school.More >>
Two women were forced out of their car and carjacked in Cooper-Young.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
