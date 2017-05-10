Man shot by juveniles while checking mail

Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday in the 3900 block of Ajanders Drive.

The victim was shot at several times and was hit once in each leg.

According to the victim, a group of juveniles had been bothering him and threatened to harm him. He said the juveniles had been sleeping in a black Chevy Impala across the street for several days.

The victim said the juveniles ran by and shot him while he was getting his mail Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No description of the juveniles has been given.

