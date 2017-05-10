U of M students almost victims of home invasion

A few University of Memphis nursing students almost became victims after a man went after them in an attempted home invasion.



"He goes ‘I’m lost and I need help,’" said Morgan Bacon.

Bacon says April 28 was like any other day. She and three friends were studying on the front porch to their Townhome on the corner of Patterson and Spottswood, just a couple block from campus.

The man approached them and asked to use their phone.

They say as he continued to ask questions, they decided to go inside.



"He reaches to and puts his hand on the door knob and starts twisting it, and I’m like y'all he's trying to get into this house," Bacon said.



That's when they say he started banging on the door with so much force it nearly took the deadbolt out.



"I pray that police find him," Bacon said.

Memphis police have taken to Facebook, posting surveillance images of the alleged almost intruder.

Now, these college students aren't taking any chances.



"This is the first time we sat out here since that happened and we are sitting out here with this,” said Carly Cook.



They are planning to move from the area at the end of the semester, and thankful this encounter wasn't any worse.



"Thankfully we didn't have to encounter him coming into the house," Bacon said.

The police report does say that U of M campus police were also made aware of incident.

Police are still looking for the man responsible. If you have any information you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.