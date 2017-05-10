Cordova night club City Hall set to re-open

After being closed for three years, Cordova night club City Hall is scheduled to re-open in approximately two weeks.

It's a prospect that concerns some people.

"Open up a place people can go and feel safe and have a good time," City Hall manager Timothy Quinn said.

But that's not what residents in the area are thinking.

"I don't live very far from there, so it makes me a little nervous," resident Lindsey Baker said. "Maybe bringing the wrong type of crowd, drunk driving on Germantown."

City Hall is being renovated and is on its way to re-open in two weeks.

The space has been controversial because it's owned by businessman and topless night club owner Steve Cooper.

Neighbors thought he was opening a strip club. But, that never happened.

WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach went inside the business to find out exactly what will be behind the doors and what residents in the area can expect when it opens.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.