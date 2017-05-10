Man robs, assaults two victims at Mega Foods Market

Memphis police responded to a robbery at the Mega Foods Market, located at S Mendenhall, on May 6.

The first victim was walking outside of the store when a male snatched her purse from her shoulder, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

A bystander saw what had happened and grabbed the suspect. The suspect punched the bystander in the face and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect managed to run away with the stolen purse.

The suspect was last seen running towards the Windsor Place apartments located across the street.

