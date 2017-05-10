Pedestrian struck by vehicle, in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit on South Parkway.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a crash at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday where a pedestrian was hit. 

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly