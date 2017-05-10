Fizdale hits the national airwaves to explain NBA fine process

A new Memphian is making a national name for himself.

Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale is making the rounds on the Network Talk shows this week.

Wednesday he was on ESPN's Mike and Mike in the morning program at the network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. As a rookie NBA head coach, Fizdale stormed into the national spotlight with his post game rant against the officials after a playoff Game 2 loss at San Antonio.

The tirade cost him $30,000.

Fizdale talked about how he was informed of the fine.

"Well, someone called me from the league security office, just to get my point of view on it." said Fizdale. "They hear my piece and they don't tell what I'm being fined or if I'm being fined. I just, I get the call from the GM later on to say 30k is coming your way. You know I was prepared to go down obviously it was somewhat strategic, you know, what I did. But my players stepped up big time for me and took that burden off my back"



Fiz said he caught it from his wife when she found out how much the fine was, but when he told her it was worth it for the sake of the team, he says she was cool with it.

