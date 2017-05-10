Tiger' Crowdus named AAC softball Co-Player of the Year

Congratulations to University of Memphis softball outfielder Lindsey Crowdus.

She's named Co-Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference.

Crowdus, a finalist for National Player of the Year, batted .455, becoming the first player in school history to hit over .400.

Three other Tigers earn All League Honors, junior shortstop Kyler Trosclair made First Team.

Sophomore Regan Hadley is on the second team, and freshman third baseman Erin Parker is on the All Rookie Team.

The Tigers, seeded 5th in the AAC Tournament, take on 4th seed USF 9 a.m. Thursday at Greenville, North Carolina.

