Flooding from the Wolf River, Plans in Germantown on hold, Rain on the way

Good Thursday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

We've been talking for days about the Mississippi River at Flood stage. This morning It's tributaries like the Nonconnah, Wolf, and Loosahatchie river are back up. We'll show you a Memphis underwater due to the Wolf River. We will have a live update on the flood water around the area this morning.

An Atlanta-based company behind a $200 million mixed-used development in Germantown is on hold right now as company leaders study and meet with nearby homeowners. Germantown City Leaders were set to consider outline of the 33-acre project on the south side of Poplar west of Saddle Creek. We'll talk more about why it's on hold.

We've been talking for days about the Mississippi River at Flood stage.. this morning It's tributaries like the Nonconnah, Wolf, and Loosahatchie river are back up. A park in the New Chicago neighborhood in north Memphis is UNDERWATER. The floodwater is coming from the Wolf River. The wolf is about 3 feet away from flood stage.

An Atlanta-based company behind a $200 million mixed-used development in Germantown is on hold right now as company leaders study and meet with nearby homeowners. Germantown City Leaders were set to consider outline of the 33-acre project on the south side of Poplar west of Saddle Creek.

Memphis Shelby County Education Association Executive Director Keith Williams was recorded saying some profanity laced tirades. Some of his fellow members are calling for discipline this morning. We'll explain what was said.

Looking ahead to this weekend-- great weather for the 2017 Memphis Air Show Saturday and Sunday at Memphis Millington Airport. U-S Navy Blue Angels will be flying entertaining the crowds. Also this weekend the Memphis Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox church on North Highland at Sam Cooper. It'll be two days of Greek food, dancing and fun for the whole family this Friday and Saturday.

Weather:

Some rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in tonight. Showers expected Friday morning. Nice weather for the weekend. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

INSIDE LOOK: Cordova night club City Hall set to re-open

Get cash back by simply scanning store receipts--here's how

Retired artist had no idea he was 'mysterious' tenant in viral SC property listing

MOST WANTED: Parkchester Drive murder

Police search for liquor store robbers

Join us as we get going this morning on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor

