Police launch search for mother, kids abducted by father

Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.

Police said they received an urgent 911 call from 15-year-old Riley Rippe around 12:20 a.m. Thursday. The call came from a home on North Graham Street, not far from Sam Cooper Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found the house vacant with the door ajar and signs of forced entry. They described what they found as a “disturbance” inside the home, but did not elaborate on what that was.

Officers said they have reason to believe a woman and her children were taken by her husband and their father, Randall Foster, Sr.

37-year-old Catherine Rippe is Foster's wife. She is described as 5'9, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

15-year-old Riley Rippe is also missing. She has blonde hair.

9-year-old Randall Foster, Jr. is missing as well. He also has blonde hair.

50-year-old Randall Foster, Sr. is the suspect in their abduction. He is described as 5'8, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They believe the four of them may be headed to Mississippi.

They are believed to be in a 2010 maroon Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee place L2311Z.

