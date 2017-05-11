3 girls missing after leaving apartment through window

Memphis Police Department is searching for three young girls who they said left home and didn’t return.

Breanna Boyland, 14, Aria Boyland, 10, and Kimmi Bacon, 15, were all last seen climbing out of a window at Chickasaw Place Apartments on Red Oak Drive.

The three were seen go out the window at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. A security guard saw them leave the property shortly after.

Bacon is described as 5’6, 130 pounds wearing a green and black “Sherwood” t-shirt, black flip flops and jeans. (There is no photo available for Kimmi Bacon at this time.)

Aira is 4’1, 85 pounds, with large frizzy hair and a brown backpack.

Breanna is 5’7, 130 pounds wearing a white t-shirt and rainbow-colored shorts.

