Burglar cuts hole in Walgreens pharmacy window

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a hole was cut through the pharmacy window at Walgreens.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at Walgreens on Walnut Grove Road in Cordova.

It’s unclear what was taken from the store at this time.

Just last week, a similar crime happened at Walgreens on East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.