Burglars cut through bulletproof glass of pharmacy window

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a hole was cut through the pharmacy window at Walgreens.

The incident happened early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. at Walgreens on Walnut Grove Road in Cordova.

“I hate to hear about this one so close to home,” said customer Lonnie Jackson.

The suspects broke through seven panes of bulletproof glass. Officers say the hole was big enough for the suspects to get inside the pharmacy.

Robert Austin is a customer and worked in the glass industry for years.

“Somebody knew something about glass,” Austin said. “This particular type of glass is laminate with plastic in between each pane of glass. It probably took them about 30 to 45 minutes to get through there.”

Just last week, a similar crime happened at Walgreens on East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

“Our investigators are working with the city and all area law enforcement trying to find some common grounds on all these robberies and break ins,” said Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

With glass designed to stop a bullet, how are these thieves getting in?

“Using a sledgehammer and a blowtorch to crystallize the glass and then hammer it down with the sledge hammer,” Farrell said.

Memphis Police have not said what or how much was taken from Thursday's burglary.

“I hope they catch you soon and throw away the key,” Austin said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.