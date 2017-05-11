Highway 70 closed in Crittenden Co. for high water - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Highway 70 closed in Crittenden Co. for high water

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR -

US Highway 70 in Crittenden County, Arkansas, is closed due to high water.

Both directions are closed in all lanes, and no thru traffic is being allowed through.

The Highway 70 loop and I-55 service road are both closed down until further notice.

There is no detour route mapped out at this time.

