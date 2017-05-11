Man arrested for Memphis motel murder 2 months later

Police made an arrest after a man was murdered at a Memphis motel in March.

Officers were called to Farfield Inn on March 5 where they found a man who had been shot in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people entered the victim’s room and pulled a gun on him. They shot him and robbed two others in the room of a cell phone, car keys, ID, $700 in cash, and a large amount of marijuana.

Rudelle Lesley was arrested Wednesday, two months after the shooting, and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police did not say if the second suspect has been caught or identified in this investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.