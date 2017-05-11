Woman accused of stalking, confronting Congressman Kustoff

A woman landed herself behind bars after she followed a U.S. Congressman from a town hall meeting, according to Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Wendi L. Wright, 35, faces charges of felony reckless endangerment after investigators said she trailed Congressman David Kustoff and his aide, Marianne Dunavant, down Highway 45 in Weakley County on May 8.

Kustoff and his aide were leaving a town hall meeting at University of Tennessee at Martin.

Investigators said Wright's actions made Kustoff and his aide believe they were going to be forced off the road.

When the Congressman's car stopped, Wright got out of her car screaming. She also started hitting the windows of the Congressman's car, according to investigators.

By the time deputies arrived, the woman had left.

She later posted details of the encounter on Facebook. That's how Obion County deputies tracked her down to her home and arrested her.

Wright was released on a $1,000 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for May 15.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.