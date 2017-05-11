Alton Brown's culinary variety show coming to Orpheum

Food Network star Alton Brown announced he will take his “Eat Your Science” live show to Memphis.

Brown will perform at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, November 17.

The show will feature songs, comedy, puppets, and food demonstrations.

Brown was the host of Good Eats for 14 years on Food Network before embarking in the new world of live culinary variety shows.

If history is any guess, Alton will probably make a stop at Gibson’s Donuts when he’s in town.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them here.

