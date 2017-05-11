ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: picking a plumber

An air traffic control tower abandoned 36 years ago finally met its end.More >>
A person was hit by a car and killed South Parkway Wednesday night.More >>
Food Network star Alton Brown announced he will take his “Eat Your Science” live show to Memphis.More >>
A woman landed herself behind bars when she followed a U.S. Congressman after a town hall meeting, according to Weakley County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police made an arrest after a man was murdered at a Memphis motel in March.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
