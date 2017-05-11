VIDEO: Abandoned air traffic control tower demolished

An air traffic control tower abandoned 36 years ago finally met its end.

The tower is located at West Memphis Airport, but it has not been used since 1981. That year, thousands of air traffic controllers lost their job after going on strike.

The group in charge of the tower said it has been working for decades to get federal funding to demolish the tower.

Finally the group succeeded in securing the necessary $81,400. The group demolished the tower May 5.

The tower is now being taken apart piece-by-piece and hauled off.

The demolition is making way for an expansion project at West Memphis Airport, which will allow for additional hangers in the near future.

