Memphis Air Show returns this weekend with U.S. Navy's Blue Angels

A woman found herself behind bars after she followed a congressman from an agricultural meeting, according to Weakley County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A flasher is on the run after Germantown police say a man exposed himself to a woman in a popular shopping center parking lot.More >>
Tension is mounting between Memphis Police Department and the city's civilian police review board.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of Arkansas, including Poinsett County in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area, until 10 p.m.More >>
For the second time in a month, a man reported to police he was attacked due to his sexuality.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
