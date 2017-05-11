Memphis Air Show returns this weekend with U.S. Navy's Blue Angels

The Memphis Air Show returns to Memphis-Millington Airport this weekend.

The 2-day show brings aviation's finest to the Mid-South, including the world famous US Navy Blue Angels.

The shows will take place May 13-14. There are different types of ticket admission to the show: general admission, premium box seats, and VIP Flight Line Club tickets. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

General parking is included with your ticket purchase, but VIP parking is available for an extra fee.

Advanced tickets will save you some money off the gate price. Advanced general admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets at the gate will cost $35 for adults and $25 for children.

For prices of premium box seats and VIP Flight Line Club tickets, click here.

