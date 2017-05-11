Man claims he was beaten over his sexuality at gas station

For the second time in a month, a man reported to police he was attacked due to his sexuality.

This attack happened Monday, May 8 at a gas station in the Fox Meadows area off Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.

“Before it happened to me I heard plenty of stories of getting bashed and I was like 'OK, it will never happen to me,’” said Rasheen Bohannon.



Bohannon said he was there to get a drink from the convenience store.

As he walked in while he was on the phone with a friend, he said several men made derogatory comments about his sexuality.



“I didn't pay much attention,” Bohannon said. “I know my attitude was bad. But I still didn't say nothing. I just wasn't feeling it at the time.”



Bohannon said he was met with a man's fist as he closed the freezer door inside the gas station.



“He was standing right there and he just swung at me and it started from there,” Bohannon said.



Bohannon fought back in the fight that spilled outside the store. Another man joined in outside.



“They started jumping on me and whatever,” Bohannon said. “As soon as we started fighting I felt my arm pop.”



The attack left Bohannon with a dislocated shoulder, his muscle torn from the bone, and a chipped bone. Bohannon will need surgery to fix his injuries.

“I will never hide my sexuality and who I am ever,” Bohannon said. “I have always been me and I am going to stay the same.”



He's now determined not to be scared from this attack or live in fear.

Last month, a man told police a group attacked and beat him at the Memphis Zoo because of his sexuality.

