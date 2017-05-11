Man flashes woman in T.J. Maxx parking lot

A flasher is on the run after Germantown police said a man exposed himself to a woman in a popular shopping center parking lot.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the T.J. Maxx on Poplar Avenue off Farmington Boulevard.

The woman told police the man was in a newer model four door white Ford F-150.

She told police it looked like the rear of the truck had a dent and the license plate was also damaged.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call the Germantown Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.