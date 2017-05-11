Valedictorian accepted to 5 Ivy League schools, plans to be an astronaut

A Mid-South high school valedictorian has a lengthy list of accomplishments, and he's just getting started.

Ray Wynne has been named valedictorian from St. Benedict at Auburndale.

Wynne has received scholarships to Air Force and Navy, and has been accepted to five Ivy League schools.

But, that's not where he is headed.

Wynne will attend MIT on an ROTC scholarship. He wants to become an astronaut.

