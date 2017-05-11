Memphis airport to hold contractor job fair

It's not the typical 'job fair' many attend.

Memphis International Airport is in need of contractors to help complete approximately $500,000 in future projects.

The airport is planning to remodel 23 gates.

In order to connect contractors to the available opportunities at the airport, Memphis International Airport is holding a type of "job fair" at The Guesthouse at Graceland hotel from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday.

The airport said they will also want to increase partnerships with minority and women-owned businesses.

