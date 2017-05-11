Student suspended after threat at Houston Middle School

Police investigated a threat at Houston Middle School, according to Germantown Municipal School District. Officials said one student has been suspended.

A district spokesperson said a student at the middle school made a verbal threat that Germantown Police Department is now investigating.

The school district said it has already taken steps to make sure all students are safe. It also released the following statement to parents:

"School officials are aware of a recent student threat made at Houston Middle School. The Germantown Police Department is involved. Action steps have been taken to ensure that your children are safe."

