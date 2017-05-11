Seniors take ‘final flight’ walk through elementary school

Seniors at Evangelical Christian school took their “final flight” on Thursday.

It’s when the students walk through the halls of the elementary school area in their cap and gowns.

The older students high-fived the younger students, and later even took pictures with some of them.

The hope is to show younger students what a graduate looks like and to get them excited for their turn to graduate in the future.

We’re sending a big High 5 to all of them!

