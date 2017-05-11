2 men wanted for using stolen credit card information at Walmart

For the first time, Shelby County Schools officials are speaking on the prospect of selling the three Germantown heritage schools.More >>
Two men are wanted in Bartlett after using stolen credit card information to make several purchases at Walmart on two separate days.More >>
Tension is mounting between Memphis Police Department and the city's civilian police review board.More >>
A homeowner has been left cleaning up after a house fire not once - but twice - and he believes the fires are not a coincidence.More >>
Seniors at Evangelical Christian school took their “final flight” on Thursday.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.More >>
