2 men wanted for using stolen credit card information at Walmart

Two men are wanted in Bartlett after using stolen credit card information to make several purchases at Walmart on two separate days.

Bartlett police said the men used stolen checking account information not only to make purchases at the Walmart on Highway 64, but they also made transactions at the First South National Bank ATM inside the Walmart on April 27 and April 29.

The duo are also suspects in a similar case in Germantown.

If you have any information on the two men, call Bartlett Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.