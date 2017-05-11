Accident blocks I-240 eastbound at Lamar Avenue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

First responders are on the scene of an accident on I-240 eastbound in Shelby County at Lamar Avenue. 

The left lanes of eastbound traffic are blocked. 

The scene is expected to be clear by 11 p.m. 

If you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take an alternate route. 

