Redbirds come home to victory at AutoZone Park

There's no better time than right now to start a new winning streak for the Memphis Redbirds.
The 'Birds came home off a fantastic road trip where they won 7 of 8...part of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.
The 'Birds returned to AutoZone Park on Thursday night where they haven't tasted home cooking since May 1.
Memphis hosted the El Paso Chihuahuas, who owned a 3-game winning streak themselves.
Already down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Luke Voit gets on base with a double. He moved to third on a base hit by Chip Wisdom, and that sets the stage for Paul Dejong.
DeJong, one of the Pacific Coast League's top hitters, came through with a 3-run home run.
It's DeJong's 8th of the season, and he added another later.
Redbirds go on to win it, final score..6-4.
Same teams will play Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.
