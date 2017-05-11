Tiger Softball advances to semifinals of AAC Tournament

Thursday, the Memphis Tiger Softball team won its first ever game in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Tigers, seeded 5th, shutout 4th-seeded USF 7-0 in Greenville, North Carolina.
First Team All-Conference infielder Kyler Trosclair goes 3-5 with a pair of runs scored.
She ups here average to over .400 for the season.
League Co-Player of the Year Lindsay Crowdus goes 2-3 with 2 runs scored, 2 RBI and a stolen base.
The Tigers will next face top seed Tulsa in the AAC Semifinals on Friday at Noon.
