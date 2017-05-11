Tiger Softball advances to semifinals of AAC Tournament - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tiger Softball advances to semifinals of AAC Tournament

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Thursday, the Memphis Tiger Softball team won its first ever game in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Tigers, seeded 5th, shutout 4th-seeded USF 7-0 in Greenville, North Carolina.

First Team All-Conference infielder Kyler Trosclair goes 3-5 with a pair of runs scored.

She ups here average to over .400 for the season.

League Co-Player of the Year Lindsay Crowdus goes 2-3 with 2 runs scored, 2 RBI and a stolen base.

The Tigers will next face top seed Tulsa in the AAC Semifinals on Friday at Noon.

