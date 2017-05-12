Rainy commute this morning, River expected to crest today, SCS considering offer from Germantown

Good Friday morning!!

The Mississippi River is expected to crest today. It's been rising all this week. The Wolf River has also been rising and has flooded some parks like New Chicago Park. We will explain what cresting is and what this means and show it off live.

It will be a rainy commute this morning. We have our storm tracker out in the thick of it giving you real time updates on the roads and the weather all morning long.

Shelby County Schools leaders are still considering the prospect of selling the three Germantown heritage schools to the city of Germantown. Suburb has offered 25 million dollars for all three schools. There is a deadline by the end of May

Memphis International Airport needs contractors to complete around half billion dollars in future projects. The airport is planning to remodel 23 gates. To connect contractors to opportunities, the airport is hosting a "job fair." It'll be today at the Guesthouse at Graceland hotel from 8 this morning to 2 this afternoon.

We're giving a high 5 to a Mid-South high school valedictorian...Ray Wynne is graduating from St. Benedict at Auburndale and received scholarships to the Air Force and Navy and was accepted to five Ivy League schools. He wants to attend MIT on an ROTC scholarship with the goal of one day becoming an astronaut.

Don't forget the Memphis air show is this weekend at the Memphis Millington airport and the Memphis Greek Festival on North Highland today and Saturday.



Rainy commute this morning. Rain is supposed to stop later today. We have a great weekend on tap for you. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

