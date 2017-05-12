MFD investigates house fire as arson - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A home caught fire Thursday night after Memphis Fire Department officials said it was intentionally set.

Fire crews rushed to the home on Hillmont Avenue around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the home in two places: in the bedroom on a mattress, and in the kitchen.

Officials are working to determine who may have set this fire.

