MFD investigation house fire as arson

A home caught fire Thursday night after Memphis Fire Department officials said it was intentionally set.

Fire crews rushed to the home on Hillmont Avenue around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the home in two places—once in the bedroom on a mattress, and the other in the kitchen.

Officials are working to determine who may have set this fire.

