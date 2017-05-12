Wolf River rising as MS River expected to crest

The Mississippi River has been above flood stage for days, and is expected to crest Friday.

While the flood damage is expected to be minor in Memphis, there have already been effects showing.

At New Chicago Park, the Wolf River has flooded the area, covering over a basketball court.

The Wolf River is at 30 feet—just three feet away from flood stage.

The Mississippi River, however, is already at flood stage. It is expected to crest at 36 feet—two feet above flood stage.

Cresting is when water has reached its highest levels.

Flood waters will not reach the level of 2011, where water crested at almost 48 feet, flooding people’s homes. The 2011 levels were the second highest in Memphis history.

