12-year-old found after running from home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department found a young girl who ran away from home.

Police said 12-year-old Khureir Royster lest her home on Victoria Road around 3 p.m. Thursday and did not return.

She was found Friday morning.

