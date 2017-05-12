12-year-old found after running from home

Rain will be likely this afternoon and early evening in the Mid-South.More >>
A Russian fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft, according to NBC News.More >>
A car crashed into a fallen tree on Central Avenue Friday morning.More >>
The Mississippi River has been above flood stage for days, and is expected to crest Friday.More >>
Down the streets of Memphis, a team of special investigators are hitting the streets undercover to rid the city of prostitution.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
