Car crashes into fallen tree on Central Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car crashed into a fallen tree on Central Avenue Friday morning.

The crash happened near Lafayette Street after 5:30.

Police said the driver didn’t see the tree because it was dark and crashed into it.

Traffic is blocked both eastbound and westbound in the area.

