Russian fighter jet comes within 20 feet of U.S. aircraft

A Russian fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft, according to NBC News.

The Russian Su-27 approached the American P-8A Poseidan while it was “conducting routine operations in international airspace,” on Tuesday, a U.S. Naval Forces Europe spokesperson told NBC.

The officials said the interaction was safe and professional, and Russian officials said the jet performed a “greeting maneuver” toward the Americans.

Despite this, distances of more than 20 feet are often deemed unsafe and unprofessional.

