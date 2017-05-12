Active shooter reported at Ohio nursing home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Active shooter reported at Ohio nursing home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: NBC) (Source: NBC)
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WMC) -

Police are investigating an active shooter situation in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is outside of Columbus.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly