5 Great Things: MOST graduates, 50 yards/50days, Valedictorian honors

OPA! This will be a great weekend for Greek food at the Greek Fest at the Greek Orthodox Church on Highland Avenue. Or, perhaps you'd like to watch the Blue Angels streak across the sky at the Memphis Air Show at the Memphis/Millington Airport.

Whatever you chose to do this Mother's Day weekend...don't do anything until you check out these 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.

Memphis Police Lieutenant Andre Pruitt is riding with several LAPD officers, who started their journey in Los Angeles on April 25.

Their ride is in remembrance of all fallen officers throughout the country and coincides with Police Memorial Week.

Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust hosted its annual senior reception at the Dixon Gallery's Hughes Pavilion. The reception honored 16 graduating seniors from 10 Memphis-area private schools who received need-based scholarships from MOST since elementary school

All 16 seniors will attend college in the fall.

Hattiloo Theatre founder Ekundayo Bandele has been chosen as a fellow in the highly competitive DeVos Institute of Arts Management.

As one of 19 fellows from nine countries, Bandele will train in the arts administration program in Washington, D.C. intermittently over a three year period and bring that knowledge back to Memphis. Hattiloo Theatre is one of only four African American theatre companies in the world.

Alabama A&M University graduate student Rodney Smith, Jr. brought his "Raising Men Lawn Care Service" to town.

He's offering free lawn mowing services to the vulnerable across 50 states in 50 days. Smith is also asking youth across the Mid-South and the world to accept the 50-yard Challenge.

Participating teens will get a different colored T-shirt, depending on how many lawns they mow.

Ray Wynne has been named valedictorian at St. Benedict at Auburndale. Wynne also received scholarships to the Air Force and Naval Academies, and has been accepted to five Ivy League schools. But, Wynne will attend MIT on an ROTC scholarship. He wants to become an astronaut.

