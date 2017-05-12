I-40 to undergo repairs this weekend

Heads up, commuters! The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have lane closures on Interstate 40 westbound at Austin Peay Highway to allow for repairs to the expansion joint.

Expect the ramp from southbound Old Austin Peay Highway to southbound Austin Peay Highway to be closed also.

Crews will be out starting May 12 through May 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The posted speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH.

